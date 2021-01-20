'Hero' US Capitol Police officer escorts Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at inauguration

A Capitol police officer hailed as a hero for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol accompanied Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the inauguration of Harris and President-elect Joe Biden.

Officer Eugene Goodman confronted the insurrectionists and led them away from Senate chambers moments after Vice President Mike Pence was escorted from the Senate chamber as the rioters stormed the Capitol.

Officer Goodman was hailed as a hero for helping to steer rioters away from lawmakers during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Credit: Igor Bobic/HuffPost)

Goodman is the only officer seen for a full minute on widely circulated footage captured by a news reporter facing down a mob of Trump supporters inside the U.S. Capitol.

Goodman stands in front of the rioters and walks backward as the group follows him to a second-floor hallway, where other officers finally assist him.

A police spokeswoman says Goodman’s plainclothes assignment to accompany Harris "is a ceremonial role.″

The Associated Press contributed to this story.