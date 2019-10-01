Holographic 'Ghost Ship' appears under Ben Franklin Bridge for Halloween season

A new installation brings a spooky image to the waterfront just in time for the Halloween season.

The three dimensional, 90-foot light and water "Ghost Ship" installation made its North American debut under the Benjamin Franklin Bridge Thursday.

The "Ghost Ship" installation was inspired by "the nuanced and complex history of the Delaware River in the 1700s," according to officials at the Delaware River Waterfront.

Credit: Biangle Studio

Visitors are allowed to take a self-guided audio tour that details the landscape and social history of the Delaware River.

Curated by Philadelphia-based public art curator and photographer Ryan Strand Greenberg, the 18th-century ship will showcase Philadelphia's rich history as the birthplace of the United States Army to its significance today.

"Ghost Ship" will be on display Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Nov. 3.

It is free for all visitors planning to attend.