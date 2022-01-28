Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 3:00 PM EST, Kent County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 3:00 PM EST, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Warren County, Warren County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Lancaster County

How to build an emergency kit

By Aaron Barker
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX Weather

During a disaster, it may be necessary for you to survive on your own for several days. Being prepared with a stockpile of emergency supplies can help you make it through the crisis until normalcy is restored.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, you should at least have an emergency supply of food and water that can last for several days.

Every kit should have these items

Here’s a list from FEMA of the supplies every emergency kit should include.

  • Water — You need a gallon per person per day for several days. It will be used not only for drinking but also for sanitation.
  • Food — You need at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food.
  • Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert.
  • Flashlight.
  • First aid kit.
  • Extra batteries.
  • Whistle — You can use this to signal for help.
  • Dust mask — You can use this to help filter the air in the event it becomes contaminated.
  • Plastic sheeting and duct tape in case you need to shelter in place.
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties.
  • Wrench or pliers so that you can turn off utilities if need be.
  • Manual can opener.
  • Local maps.
  • Cellphone with chargers and a backup battery.

Consider adding these items

FEMA also recommends you include the following items in your emergency kit, based on your personal needs.

  • Masks — You should have masks for everyone ages 2 and above. Also, make sure you have soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. This is recommended by the CDC in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Prescription medications.
  • Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives.
  • Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution.
  • Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream.
  • Pet food and extra water for your pet.
  • Cash or traveler's checks.
  • Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container.
  • Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person.
  • Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes.
  • Fire extinguisher.
  • Matches in a waterproof container.
  • Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items.
  • Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils.
  • Paper and pencil.
  • Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children.

Maintain your kit

According to FEMA, you should maintain your emergency kit once it’s assembled. This will ensure that it’s ready to go in the event of a disaster.

Canned goods should be stored in a cool, dry place, and boxed foods should be stored in plastic or metal containers that tightly close, according to FEMA.

Don’t forget to replace items in your kit that have expired.

More info

FEMA has more guidance about where and how you should store your kit at ready.gov/kit.

LINK: Get more information like this from FOXweather.com