Man shot dead while sitting inside car on Philadelphia street corner

The Brief A man was shot to death inside his car in Philadelphia on Saturday night. He was shot in the head by a suspect who fled the scene. No arrests have been made.



Police are still looking for a gunman after a man was shot and killed inside a car in Philadelphia this weekend.

What we know:

A 42-year-old man was found shot in the head on the corner of Boston Street around 8 p.m. Saturday.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police say the suspect shot at the victim multiple times through the driver's side window, before fleeing on foot.

The fatal shooting is believed to be targeted.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspected shooter is still unknown, along with a possible motive.

The victim has also yet to be identified.