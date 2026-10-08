The Brief Hurricane Isaias is forecast to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday before its remnants move north and east. Rain is expected to spread into Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware, New York City and the DC area on Sunday. The heaviest rain and exact timing remain uncertain, but periods of heavy rain are possible in parts of the region.



Hurricane Isaias is expected to bring a wet end to the weekend across much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic after the storm makes landfall along the northern Gulf Coast.

The system itself is not expected to arrive as a hurricane in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia or Washington, D.C. Instead, its remnants are forecast to pull tropical moisture north, bringing widespread rain Sunday into Monday.

When rain will arrive

What we know:

In the Philadelphia region, including much of New Jersey and Delaware, the National Weather Service says rain is expected to arrive Sunday and continue into Sunday night as Isaias moves northeast.

Forecasters say parts of the region could see 1 to 2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible. Periods of heavy rain are also possible.

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In New York City and nearby parts of northern New Jersey, rain is expected Sunday into Monday. The National Weather Service said moderate to occasionally heavy rain is possible, though the system is currently expected to move quickly enough to limit the chance of more widespread flooding.

For Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, rain chances increase Sunday as tropical moisture moves north from the Gulf. The National Weather Service says rain is the most likely impact in the region, though forecasters are still monitoring whether winds or severe weather could become concerns.

What to expect this weekend

Timeline:

Friday and Saturday are expected to remain mainly dry and seasonable across much of the region.

Conditions will change Sunday as the remnants of Isaias approach. The storm is forecast to lose its tropical characteristics after making landfall along the Gulf Coast, but it could still bring soaking rain, gusty winds and rough conditions along the coast.

In the New York City area, southeast winds could briefly reach 20 to 30 mph along the coast Sunday night. At this point, forecasters do not expect significant coastal flooding.

What remains uncertain

What we don't know:

Forecast confidence is growing that rain will affect the region, but the exact timing, rainfall totals and location of the heaviest bands are still subject to change.

Mostly sunny, a bit warmer and breezy today. Mostly clear with diminishing winds tonight. Remaining tranquil and seasonable Friday and Saturday. The remnants of Isaias arrive with rain Sunday. (National Weather Service Mt. Holly)

No tropical watches or warnings are in effect for the Northeast or Mid-Atlantic. Residents should continue to check updated local forecasts through the weekend.

NFL games in the Northeast

Football fans heading to the Browns-Jets game in New Jersey or the Giants-Commanders game in the Washington area could be dealing with rain Sunday. Both games are scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles play the Jaguars in London, so the Northeast forecast will not affect that matchup.