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The Brief Police say two armed men held up five people inside a barbershop late Saturday night, leaving the business's cash register untouched. The suspects took approximately $2,000 in cash and several cellphones from the victims. Police are searching for the two suspects, who fled the scene westbound in a silver Infiniti.



Late Saturday night, a Frankford barbershop in became the scene of a brazen armed robbery when police say two men held up five people inside, escaping with about $2,000 in cash.

What we know:

The armed robbery unfolded just before midnight on Saturday at a barbershop on the 5300 block of Oxford Avenue.

According to authorities, two armed men arrived in a silver Infiniti, before entering the shop and immediately demanding money and personal belongings from five people inside.

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After physically searching the victims, the suspects took about $2,000 in cash and multiple cellphones, then fled the scene. No money was taken from the business itself or the shop's cash register.

Police recovered the victims' stolen cellphones, which had been discarded in the surrounding neighborhood shortly after the robbery.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release descriptions of the possible suspects.

What you can do:

Police are investigating the robbery and searching for the two suspects. Anyone with information regarding the silver Infiniti or the robbery is urged to contact police.