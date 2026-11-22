article

The Brief A 13-year-old was stabbed multiple times in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning. Police say they have identified the offender, who was taken to a local hospital. A motive for the stabbing is still unknown.



A morning stabbing sent a 13-year-old girl to the hospital in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood on Sunday.

What we know:

Police say a 13-year-old girl sustained multiple stab wounds on the 3300 block of North 19th Street around 9:16 a.m. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A man, identified by police as the offender, was also transported to a local hospital.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, including a motive for the stabbing, the condition of the alleged offender, and a possible relationship between him and the victim.

An investigation is underway.