13-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning
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PHILADELPHIA - A morning stabbing sent a 13-year-old girl to the hospital in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood on Sunday.
What we know:
Police say a 13-year-old girl sustained multiple stab wounds on the 3300 block of North 19th Street around 9:16 a.m. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
A man, identified by police as the offender, was also transported to a local hospital.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release further details, including a motive for the stabbing, the condition of the alleged offender, and a possible relationship between him and the victim.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.