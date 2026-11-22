History made at Philadelphia marathon as Shitsama, Pidhoresky break records
PHILADELPHIA - The streets of Philadelphia witnessed historic speed this weekend as both the men's and women's open division course records were shattered during the 2026 TIAA Philadelphia Marathon.
By the numbers:
In the men's open division, 28-year-old Victor Shitsama from Stillwater, Oklahoma, broke the tape with a time of 2:09:24.
His pace established a new men's course record, clearing the previous 2021 mark of 2:13:28. Shitsama won the professional men's race by a massive margin, finishing more than five minutes ahead of the rest of the elite field.
For the women's open division, 40-year-old Dayna Pidhoresky of Vancouver, British Columbia, crossed the finish line in 2:26:35, improving upon the former women's course record by two full minutes.
She finished more than seven minutes clear of the runner-up.
The wheelchair divisions featured dominant victories of their own. Thirty-six-year-old Hermin Garic from Utica, New York, secured the top spot in the men's wheelchair race, claiming the title with a 1:48:46 time. In the women's wheelchair division, 34-year-old Kendall Gretsch from Colorado Springs, Colorado, took the crown, finishing the 26.2-mile course in 1:51:24.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Bellevue Communications Group.