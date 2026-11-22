The Brief Victor Shitsama (2:09:24) and Dayna Pidhoresky (2:26:35) shattered the previous men's and women's open division course records. Both open division champions ran largely uncontested, with Shitsama finishing over five minutes ahead of the men's field and Pidhoresky clearing the women's runner-up by more than seven minutes. Hermin Garic (1:48:46) and Kendall Gretsch (1:51:24) secured decisive victories to take the top spots in the men's and women's wheelchair races.



The streets of Philadelphia witnessed historic speed this weekend as both the men's and women's open division course records were shattered during the 2026 TIAA Philadelphia Marathon.

By the numbers:

In the men's open division, 28-year-old Victor Shitsama from Stillwater, Oklahoma, broke the tape with a time of 2:09:24.

His pace established a new men's course record, clearing the previous 2021 mark of 2:13:28. Shitsama won the professional men's race by a massive margin, finishing more than five minutes ahead of the rest of the elite field.

For the women's open division, 40-year-old Dayna Pidhoresky of Vancouver, British Columbia, crossed the finish line in 2:26:35, improving upon the former women's course record by two full minutes.

She finished more than seven minutes clear of the runner-up.

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The wheelchair divisions featured dominant victories of their own. Thirty-six-year-old Hermin Garic from Utica, New York, secured the top spot in the men's wheelchair race, claiming the title with a 1:48:46 time. In the women's wheelchair division, 34-year-old Kendall Gretsch from Colorado Springs, Colorado, took the crown, finishing the 26.2-mile course in 1:51:24.