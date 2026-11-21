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The Brief Philadelphia police are searching for missing 7-year-old Franklin Gibson. Gibson was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 14. Police believe Gibson was taken by his mom, Lynn Chamberlain. Chamberlain has been arrested.



Philadelphia police are searching for a 7-year-old boy who's been missing for a week. Despite investigators arresting the boy's mother, who they believe took him, the boy has not yet been found.

The search for Franklin Gibson

What we know:

Franklin Gibson was last seen just before 10 p.m. last Saturday, Nov. 14, in the 7200 block of Limekiln Pike, police said.

Gibson is approximately 4 feet tall, weighs about 65 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Mother arrested

Dig deeper:

Investigators determined that Gibson had been taken by his mother, Lynn Chamberlain. Police announced Saturday that they had arrested Chamberlain, but Gibson has still not been found.

This is not the first time Philadelphia police have searched for Gibson. The 7-year-old was also reported missing in October and September of this year, the first time with his brother, but he was quickly located both times.

Police ask for the public's help

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who might know where Gibson is to contact them at 215-685-3251, or call 911.