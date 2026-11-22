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The Brief A 5-alarm fire on Tilghman Street caused extensive damage and roof collapses across a row of older homes, requiring hours of active firefighting. About 24 people were displaced, though no hospitalizations or firefighter injuries were reported. The scale of the blaze required nearly all of Allentown's fire apparatus, off-duty recalls, and extensive mutual aid from surrounding municipal departments.



A massive five-alarm fire tore through a row of homes in Allentown on Sunday afternoon, displacing approximately 24 residents and drawing a massive mutual aid response from across the region.

What we know:

The Tilghman Street blaze quickly escalated after it was first reported around 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to Jonathan Hammel, Allentown Fire Department Captain of Public Affairs, firefighters battled the intense flames for roughly three hours before making significant headway.

Crews have since transitioned into overhaul operations to check for hidden pockets of fire, though Hammel cautioned Sunday afternoon that the blaze is not yet completely under control.

No firefighter injuries have been reported. Paramedics evaluated a few residents at the scene, likely for smoke inhalation, but no hospital transports were required.

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What we know:

While the exact cause and origin remain under investigation, initial estimates suggest the fire may have started near 722 Tilghman Street.

Officials say the older construction of the homes created hidden void spaces that complicated firefighting efforts, ultimately leading to extensive damage and roof collapses at the neighboring 724 and 726 properties.

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Dig deeper:

The large scale of the incident required an all-hands-on-deck approach.

Most of Allentown's fire apparatus responded to the scene, supplemented by off-duty firefighters who were recalled from home. They were joined by a massive regional mutual aid effort featuring crews from Bethlehem City, South Whitehall Township, Lower Macungie, Emmaus, Whitehall, and the EMA drone team.

What's next:

Fire investigators are expected to remain on the scene well into the night as they work to determine the exact cause of the destructive blaze.