Husband charged after wife's beaten body found in their Brigantine home

A man was charged with murder after his wife’s beaten body was found in their southern New Jersey home.

Atlantic County Prosecutors say Brigantine police found 30-year-old Rachel Declementi when they responded to a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

She had numerous injuries to her body, but further details were not disclosed and a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Her 36-year-old husband, Robert Declementi, was charged with murder and remains in the county jail, pending a detention hearing that will likely be held this week.

It wasn’t known Monday if he's retained an attorney. A motive for the slaying remains under investigation.

