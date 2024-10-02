I-76 East-Schuylkill Expressway closure canceled this weekend ahead South Philly sporting events

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that this weekend’s planned closure of eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) has been canceled in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood.

Originally, contractors were scheduled to close I-76 East (Schuylkill Expressway) from 9:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, to 4:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, to perform bridge deck repair on two structures.

Related article

However, that work has been moved to the following weekend to accommodate the events at the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia this weekend.

Here is the travel restriction for next weekend:

On Friday, October 11 at 9:00 p.m. until Sunday, October 13 at 6 a.m., eastbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be closed in the area from just after the ramp to Grays Ferry Avenue/University Avenue (Exit 346B) to just before the 34th Street on-ramp.

During the closure, PennDOT says, the regional detour route will be I-676 East (Vine Street Expressway) to I-95 South; or I-476 South to I-95 North.

Local traffic will be directed to exit at Grays Ferry Avenue/University Avenue (Exit 346B) and use the University Avenue Bridge/34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 East (Schuylkill Expressway).

All ramps to-and-from I-76 East (Schuylkill Expressway) will remain open to traffic during the weekend closure.

Electronic message boards on I-76 will be utilized to alert motorists about the closure and provide specific alternate routes.

PennDOT has advised drivers to avoid the closure areas if possible due to significant backups that will occur on I-76 East approaching the work area, and on surface streets in the vicinity and detour routes.