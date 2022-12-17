'I'm really happy': Philadelphia girl's dream obstacle course is now a reality thanks to Make-A-Wish

There’s a very strong young girl in Philadelphia who is now one step closer to realizing her dream of being a ninja.

Her name is Catcher, and she didn’t want a trip to Disney or to meet a celebrity from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

From her hospital bed she became a fan of shows like American Ninja Warrior. But, she didn’t just want to watch - she wanted her very own obstacle course.

On Saturday morning, Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley turned that wish into a reality.

"It has a boxing bag, it has the rock climbing wall, it has the peg board," Catcher said.

Philadelphia girl's Make-A-Wish Obstacle Course comes true.

It’s got everything she wanted and more. She even helped design it with a blueprint.

"I really wanted the monkey bars because they took them down at my school," Catcher explained.

She has an endocrine disorder and goes to Ohio quarterly for treatment. Her parents, Rob Voss and Alesa Rubendall, said it’s been tough, but she’s a fighter.

"She’s gone through a lot of pain and we found a team in Cincinnati, and she’s come out of it in the best scenario possible," Rubendall said.

Catcher said it’s nice to be insulin independent and the family is thankful for everyone that made that possible.

"We really appreciate what this is going to do and offer for our daughter," said Voss. "It’s wonderful. She has a challenge she can overcome. She’s overcome so much already."

Dustin Dorough and the Obstacle Builders team weren’t going to let the bone-chilling rain, shipping delays, or anything else stop them from bringing her wish to reality.

"My bones are cold, but my heart is warm," Dorough said. "That balances everything else and getting to see all the kids out here enjoying it makes it all worth it."

The Make-A-Wish Foundation says this request was a first, but the smile on Catchers face makes it worth it.

"I’ve seen so many kids of the kids say this a chance for them to hope again, to dream again," said Wish Manager Bonita Clarkson.

She doesn’t have a set time she wants to hit, but she does know who she wants to outrun.

"I just wanna beat my parents," Catcher said.

She just wants to keep proving to everyone that there’s no obstacle she can’t overcome. "I’m really happy, thankful. It’s just like a great experience."

Anyone wishing to donate or learn more to help make more wishes come true, can do so, here.