Inert grenade discovered at SEPTA station in Old City

article

Police are investigating after an inert grenade was discovered at a SEPTA station in Old City on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. near South Independence Mall on East Market Street.

Police said the grenade was found by an elevator underground on the westbound side of the Market-Frankford Line.

The bomb squad responded and secured the device, which was found to be inert, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP