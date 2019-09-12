Invasive spotted lanternfly invasion reaches Philadelphia

The invasive spotted lanternfly has made its way into the city of Philadelphia.

For years these pests have been invading surrounding counties and even some Philadelphia parks. Now, they’re littering the city’s skies and streets.

FOX 29’s Sabina Kuriakose walked the streets Thursday morning and found dozens of spotted lanternflys both dead and alive.

First discovered in Berks County in 2012, spotted lanternflies are now in more than a dozen Pennsylvania counties, including Lehigh and Northampton, and parts of New Jersey.

With no natural predators, the spotted lanternfly poses a multibillion-dollar threat to the state's agriculture industry because it feeds on stone fruit-bearing plants, and also leaves behind a sticky substance that attracts mold. Lanternflies are also known to destroy Tree-of-Heaven, maples, and other members of our urban forest.

To stop its march, experts recommend killing the insect - by insecticide, foot or a good old-fashioned fly swatter.