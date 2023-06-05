'It was surreal': Philly cheesesteak shop reveals details behind surprise Ed Sheeran visit

If you grabbed a cheesesteak at a popular South Philly spot this weekend, it may have been crafted by an unexpected cook - Ed Sheeran!

The English pop star stopped by Philip's Steaks on Passyunk Avenue to surprise fans, and learn how to make the Philadelphia staple Saturday afternoon.

On Monday, the owners revealed to Good Day Philadelphia how Sheeran's day behind the grill came to be - and it's all thanks so some shop regulars!

"It was surreal," owner Joseph Baldino said. "One of Ed Sheeran's team members said that her and her family have been eating with us forever."

They found out Tuesday, but had to keep their excitement quiet for days to keep crowds down.

And yet over a thousand fans still managed to catch the star, and take home his very own Philly creation!

Now the owners say they are planning to create a special to commemorate the incredible visit.