Ed Sheeran fans delight as musician gets lesson in making cheesesteaks

English musician Ed Sheeran is in town for two shows, but excited fans got to catch a whole other side to the talented artist as he helped whip up Philadelphia’s famous cheesesteaks.

Posted on his Instagram, Ed goes behind the scenes at Philips Steaks in South Philly, to learn how to make the Philly staple.

In the video, the first customer served one of Ed’s sandwiches remarks it was "…perfect" to the delight of the excited crowd.

Ed plays Lincoln Financial Field Saturday night as part of a concert tour of the U.S., wrapping up in California in September.