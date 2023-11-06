Expand / Collapse search

It's a Philly thing! Eagles fans get married during tailgate before Cowboys showdown

By FOX 29 Staff
Eagles fans get married during tailgate

The Eagles weren't the only ones with a win this Sunday!

PHILADELPHIA - "Fly Eagles, fly on the road to matrimony. Fly Eagles, fly kiss the bride now 1, 2, 3!"

A couple of diehard Eagles fans weren't going to let anything get in the way of a showdown against the Cowboys - not even their wedding!

Brooke and Rob Rittner tied the knot during a tailgate in the parking lot of the Linc before kickoff Sunday.

The pair said "I do" decked out in Eagles gear in front of an RV with a sign that read, "Happy Birthday Jason Kelce! Happy Wedding Day Brooke & Rob! Rittner’s Tailgate Wedding 11.05.23."

"E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!" The chat erupted from their guests in what has to be the most Philly wedding ever.

And the Eagles even gave them an epic wedding gift - a win against the Cowboys!