Delco residents face 19% tax hike in 2026

article

The Brief Delaware County officials unveiled a new budget that, if approved, would raise taxes for the third consecutive year. The proposed 19% tax increase for 2026 would mean an additional $188 for an average home appraised at $255,000. County officials blame the hike on a structural deficit, rising costs and the end of COVID-era grants.



Delaware County residents may soon be digging deeper into their pockets again.

County officials unveiled a new budget that, if approved, would raise taxes for the third consecutive year.

County officials propose tax hike

What we know:

The proposed 19% tax increase for 2026 would mean an additional $188 for an average home appraised at $255,000. County officials blame the hike on a structural deficit, rising costs and the end of COVID-era grants.

Christine Reuther, a Delaware County Council member, expressed her reluctance about the increase, saying, "While I do not like the idea of another big tax increase, I like less the idea of not having enough cash to pay our bills."

Past tax increases

What they're saying:

Kevin Madden, another council member, described the budget as "the harsh reality of kicking the can."

Residents like Mary McDonald from Drexel Hill are concerned, noting that combined with past increases, taxes have risen by 47%.

The backstory:

Last year, Delaware County approved a 23% tax increase, following a 5% hike in 2024. Officials hope that addressing structural deficiencies now will minimize the need for future increases.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if there will be any adjustments to the proposed budget before its final approval.

The specific timeline for when the tax increase would take effect is not yet confirmed.