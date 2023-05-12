Jamie Foxx has not been in hospital for weeks, daughter claims

article

Actor Jamie Foxx, 55, is no longer in a hospital, according to an Instagram post by his daughter Corinne Foxx.

Corinne Foxx claims that her father has been out of the hospital "for weeks" and played pickleball yesterday.

Jamie Foxx out of hospital, daughter says

She also claims that they have an exciting work announcement next week. Corrine and Jamie were recently replaced on FOX's "Beat Shazam" by Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne because of his medical issue.

Foxx suffered a "medical complication" while in Atlanta to film a movie last month.

Since then, very few details have been released about the complication or his condition.

Early this week, a source reportedly told People magazine that Foxx was still in the hospital, but he was not in a "life-threatening situation now" and doctors were doing more tests to be completely sure that he would be okay before discharging him from the hospital.

Foxx has not been seen publicly since he was admitted to the hospital. Last week, a post on his Instagram feed simply said "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."



Corrine Foxx initially revealed that her father had been hospitalized on April 12. That Instagram post has since been deleted.

No other family members have spoken about Foxx's condition or his location.

Foxx was in Atlanta to film a new movie titled "Back in Action" with Cameron Diaz. It is unknown what Atlanta hospital he was admitted to.