Jamie Foxx recovers as Kerry Washington, LeBron James share 'appreciation' for the award-winning actor

Foxx experienced an undisclosed health scare Tuesday.

"Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing," the NBA star shared on Twitter.

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young also sent the actor well wishes on Twitter.

Foxx's former co-star Kerry Washington also shared her "appreciation" for the actor with a throwback photo of her and the "Ray" star.

"A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post," Washington wrote on Instagram. "Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin."

Foxx's "The Jamie Foxx Show" co-star Garcelle Beauvais shared her love for the actor with a throwback shot of the two.

"This an appreciation post for my friend @iamjamiefoxx," she wrote in the caption. "J, I love you so much!!! I want & need you to get better soon, sending you light love and prayers."

Actor David Alan Grier sent prayers to the actor on Twitter.

"I'm praying for you Jamie Foxx," he wrote. "Get well soon!"

Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed Wednesday that Foxx suffered a "medical complication" the day before, and "quick action and great care" helped guide him toward recovery. His family has not disclosed Foxx's medical issue.

"Nothing further is being provided from the family at this time," Foxx's representatives told Fox News Digital Thursday.

Production crews in Atlanta reportedly shut down filming his latest project, "Back in Action," Wednesday, but resumed on Thursday "using a stand-in for Foxx on set," a source told People. A scene scheduled for Sunday has also reportedly been canceled due to "changes in production."

Representatives for Netflix did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

