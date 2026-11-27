Jersey Shore communities clean up flooding and wind damage after Thanksgiving storm
NEW JERSEY - Communities along the Jersey Shore are cleaning up once again after a Thanksgiving Day storm brought heavy flooding and powerful winds to the coast, just months after another damaging storm hit the region.
From flooded waterfront businesses in Cape May to damaged infrastructure in Avalon, local officials and business owners spent Friday, Nov. 27, assessing the toll and beginning repairs.
What happened in Cape May
In Cape May, the Lobster House suffered significant flooding after storm surge swamped its back deck and pushed in a door.
Owner Keith Laudeman called the storm "one of the worst ones I've seen here in a while," noting that wind gusts reached an estimated 60 to 70 mph.
Crews at the restaurant had to pump out water, repair damaged refrigeration equipment and throw away spoiled food, forcing the business to close on Friday.
What happened in Avalon
Further up the coast in Avalon, floodwaters knocked three stormwater pump stations out of service after destroying their electronics.
Borough Administrator Scott Wahl said the flooding "was almost at Sandy levels." Repairing and elevating the damaged stations is expected to cost around $500,000.
What they're saying:
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew visited Avalon to survey the storm damage alongside state environmental officials.
New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Commissioner Joseph Seebode warned that repeated storms are putting coastal infrastructure at serious risk.
"I don't know how many more of these we can take," Seebode said, calling on federal and state officials to work together to restore coastal protections.
OCEAN CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 26: Heavy rain and strong winds from a powerful coastal storm caused flooding across streets in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026. Floodwaters covered parts of the streets
What's next:
Cleanup and repair efforts are expected to continue throughout the weekend as Shore communities work to recover from the latest round of storm damage.
The Source: This article was written using local reporting and interviews with business owners and officials in Cape May and Avalon.