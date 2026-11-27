The Brief Communities along the Jersey Shore are cleaning up flooding and wind damage after Thursday's Thanksgiving storm battered the coast. In Cape May, floodwaters and 60 to 70 mph gusts swamped the Lobster House, forcing the restaurant to close on Friday to repair refrigeration equipment and discard spoiled food. In Avalon, floodwaters destroyed electronics at three stormwater pump stations, causing an estimated $500,000 in damage as state and federal officials surveyed the coast.



Communities along the Jersey Shore are cleaning up once again after a Thanksgiving Day storm brought heavy flooding and powerful winds to the coast, just months after another damaging storm hit the region.

From flooded waterfront businesses in Cape May to damaged infrastructure in Avalon, local officials and business owners spent Friday, Nov. 27, assessing the toll and beginning repairs.

What happened in Cape May

In Cape May, the Lobster House suffered significant flooding after storm surge swamped its back deck and pushed in a door.

Owner Keith Laudeman called the storm "one of the worst ones I've seen here in a while," noting that wind gusts reached an estimated 60 to 70 mph.

Crews at the restaurant had to pump out water, repair damaged refrigeration equipment and throw away spoiled food, forcing the business to close on Friday.

What happened in Avalon

Further up the coast in Avalon, floodwaters knocked three stormwater pump stations out of service after destroying their electronics.

Borough Administrator Scott Wahl said the flooding "was almost at Sandy levels." Repairing and elevating the damaged stations is expected to cost around $500,000.

What they're saying:

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew visited Avalon to survey the storm damage alongside state environmental officials.

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Commissioner Joseph Seebode warned that repeated storms are putting coastal infrastructure at serious risk.

"I don't know how many more of these we can take," Seebode said, calling on federal and state officials to work together to restore coastal protections.

OCEAN CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 26: Heavy rain and strong winds from a powerful coastal storm caused flooding across streets in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026. Floodwaters covered parts of the streets Expand

What's next:

Cleanup and repair efforts are expected to continue throughout the weekend as Shore communities work to recover from the latest round of storm damage.