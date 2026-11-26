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The Brief Philadelphia police are investigating three separate overnight attacks across the city that left one man dead and two others injured. A 36-year-old man died early Thursday morning after being shot multiple times on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue late Wednesday night. A man was critically injured in a stabbing on West York Street, while a 19-year-old arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a separate incident.



Philadelphia police are investigating three separate overnight shootings and a stabbing across the city that left a 36-year-old man dead, another man in critical condition and a 19-year-old hospitalized.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, all three victims were treated at Temple University Hospital between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. No arrests have been announced in any of the cases.

What Happened:

Police detailed three separate incidents across North and Northeast Philadelphia:

Fatal shooting on West Girard Avenue (22nd District): Around 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue and found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body and head. Temple University Police took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:12 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said the suspect—described as an unidentified man wearing a gray sweatshirt—was armed with a gun. Police held the scene for investigators, and the motive remains unknown.

Shooting of 19-year-old (2nd District): Around 12:04 a.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old man arrived at Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was listed in stable condition. The victim told investigators that an unidentified man standing behind his car fired multiple shots at the vehicle. Police said officers could not find a crime scene, and no motive has been determined.

Critical stabbing on West York Street (26th District): Around 1:26 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 100 block of West York Street for a reported stabbing. Medics transported an adult man to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Police have not located a crime scene, and the motive is unknown.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about any of the three incidents to contact the Philadelphia Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).