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The Brief A boil water advisory remains in effect as of 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, for roughly 18,000 customer accounts across parts of upper West Philadelphia following a Thanksgiving pumping station power outage. The Philadelphia Water Department is awaiting results from two rounds of water quality testing collected 12 hours apart, with the second set of results expected late Saturday morning. Impacted residents in ZIP code 19151 and parts of 19131 and 19139 must continue boiling tap water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or washing dishes.



A boil water advisory remains in effect Friday afternoon for roughly 18,000 customer accounts in parts of upper West Philadelphia after a Thanksgiving Day power outage caused a drop in water pressure, according to the Philadelphia Water Department.

In a 2 p.m. update on Friday, Nov. 27, officials said the advisory will stay in place until at least late Saturday morning while lab staff finish analyzing two rounds of water quality samples.

Impacted neighborhoods and ZIP codes

Local perspective:

The boil water advisory covers customers who lost water or experienced low pressure in ZIP code 19151, as well as parts of ZIP codes 19131 and 19139:

Full neighborhoods: Wynnefield Heights, Wynnefield, Overbrook Farms, Green Hill Farms, Overbrook, Overbrook Park and Morris Park.

Partial neighborhoods: Carroll Park, Haddington, West Parkside and West Fairmount Park.

Residents living outside the affected boundaries do not need to boil their water and can continue normal use. Customers can check an interactive boundary map at water.phila.gov or call 215-685-6300 with questions.

When the advisory could be lifted

Timeline:

To lift the advisory, the Philadelphia Water Department must confirm through two consecutive days of sample results—collected at least 12 hours apart—that water quality was not affected by bacteria, viruses or parasites after Thursday's pressure loss:

First round of samples: Collected Thursday evening, Nov. 26, with results expected Friday evening, Nov. 27.

Second round of samples: Collected Friday, Nov. 27, with results expected late Saturday morning, Nov. 28.

If both sets of lab results confirm safe water quality, officials will lift the advisory and notify residents that normal water use can resume. The department plans to share an update with the first round of test results Friday evening.

What you can do:

Until the advisory is officially lifted, customers in the impacted area should not drink tap water without boiling it first. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing baby formula:

Bring tap water to a rolling boil.

Let it boil for at least one minute.

Allow the water to cool completely before using.

The backstory The advisory took effect at 8:30 p.m. Thursday after a pumping station serving upper West Philadelphia lost power around 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day amid the regional coastal storm, dropping pressure in the pipes and leaving some customers without water. While water pressure has since been restored and crews have flushed the system, low pressure can create a vacuum capable of drawing bacteria into water pipes, prompting the precautionary order.