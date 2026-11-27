The Brief Nearly 225,000 PECO customers lost power during Thursday's Thanksgiving nor'easter, ranking it as roughly the 20th worst storm in the utility's history. As of 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, roughly 34,000 customers remain without electricity—with Chester and Delaware counties accounting for the vast majority of remaining outages. PECO expects most customers to have power restored by midnight Saturday, though some isolated, heavily damaged areas could stretch into Sunday.



Nearly 225,000 PECO customers lost power during Thursday's Thanksgiving nor'easter, ranking the system as roughly the 20th worst storm in the utility's history, company officials announced during a Friday morning briefing.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, crews had restored power to about 85% of affected homes and businesses, leaving roughly 34,000 customers still in the dark across southeastern Pennsylvania.

Big picture view:

Speaking at an 11 a.m. press conference, PECO Vice President of Communications and Marketing Ben Armstrong, alongside company leadership, said sustained winds of 40 to 45 mph and gusts topping 65 mph combined with heavy rain to snap trees, limbs and utility poles across the region.

By midnight Thursday, crews had already restored service to nearly 150,000 customers, even as high winds hampered bucket truck operations—which cannot safely be raised when sustained winds exceed 30 mph—and knocked down fresh branches onto newly repaired lines.

PECO officials warned residents to stay alert outdoors on Friday, noting that lingering breezes could still bring down damaged, hanging tree limbs.

Outages by county

By the numbers:

Chester and Delaware counties bore the brunt of the storm, accounting for nearly 80% of all outages at the height of the event. As of 10 a.m. Friday, PECO reported the following remaining outages by county:

Chester County: 18,500 customers

Delaware County: 10,500 customers

Montgomery County: 2,000 customers

Bucks County: 1,500 customers

York County: 950 customers

Philadelphia County: 700 customers

When power will be restored

What they're saying:

PECO expects another major wave of restorations by Friday night, with the vast majority of customers expected to be back online by midnight Saturday, Nov. 28.

Because remaining repairs involve complex damage—such as broken poles, heavy tree debris and individual service lines—officials said a limited number of customers in isolated, heavily damaged areas may remain without power into Sunday, Nov. 29. PECO said it will reach out directly to customers whose restorations are expected to extend into Sunday.

How crews are responding

More than 2,000 total personnel are supporting the restoration effort, including roughly 1,300 field workers—among them more than 650 mutual assistance line workers and tree crews brought in from across North America, including Tennessee, Florida and Canada—along with roughly 1,000 back-office planners, dispatchers and call-center staff.

Crews follow a standard priority order when restoring service:

Public safety hazards: Securing downed, live power lines first.

Critical facilities: Restoring 911 centers, hospitals, police and fire stations, and water pumping stations.

Main lines: Repairing transmission lines and substations that restore power to thousands of customers at once, followed by neighborhood distribution lines and individual homes.

What you can do:

Customers can check specific restoration estimates and report outages at peco.com, through the PECO mobile app or via the utility's two-way texting program. Officials also remind residents to stay far away from any downed wires and assume every fallen line is live.