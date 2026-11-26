The Brief PECO is reporting 49,783 customers without power across 547 active outages in the Philadelphia region as of 1:21 p.m. Thursday. Chester County is seeing the heaviest PECO impact with 19,439 customers in the dark, while Delmarva Power reports roughly 22,000 customers without electricity across Delaware and Maryland. Utility crews are working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible while wind gusts up to 70 mph continue to batter the region.



Nearly 50,000 PECO customers across the Philadelphia region and roughly 22,000 Delmarva Power customers in Delaware and Maryland are without electricity on Thanksgiving afternoon as a powerful nor'easter brings damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

According to PECO's outage map, 49,783 of the utility's more than 1.7 million customers were without power across 672 active outages as of 2:22 p.m. Thursday.

Outages by county

By the numbers:

Chester County is experiencing the most widespread disruptions, with 8.76% of PECO customers there losing electricity. Delaware County has also topped 10,800 customers without power. Here is the county-by-county breakdown as of 1:21 p.m.:

Chester County: 25,665 customers affected (210 outages)

Delaware County: 13,757 customers affected (162 outages)

Montgomery County: 5,942 customers affected (107 outages)

Bucks County: 1,936 customers affected (46 outages)

Philadelphia County: 2,326 customers affected (17 outages)

York County: 157 customers affected (11 outages)

PECO Outages as of 1:29 p.m. on 11/26/2026.

The outages come as a High Wind Warning remains in effect across Philadelphia, its Pennsylvania suburbs and South Jersey through early Friday morning, with gusts forecast between 50 and 70 mph.

"PECO crews are working to restore service resulting from the Nor’easter that we are experiencing across the region," the utility said in a statement. "They are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service to all customers. You can quickly and easily report an outage online. We thank you for your patience."

Delmarva Power outages

By the numbers:

Further south, Delmarva Power—PECO's sister utility under Exelon—reported approximately 22,000 customers without electricity as of noon Thursday, including roughly 8,000 customers in Delaware and 14,000 in Maryland.

The utility said crews have already restored service to more than 36,000 customer outages since midnight, though heavy rain, coastal flooding and wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph continue to cause additional damage and create access challenges for crews in some locations. Customers can check the latest outage map at delmarva.com/Outage.

How to report an outage and stay safe

Officials and utility crews urge residents to take precautions as strong winds continue through Thursday afternoon:

Report outages: Customers can report an outage online at peco.com or through the PECO mobile app.

Downed power lines: Stay far away from any downed wires and call 911 immediately, as well as PECO's emergency line at 1-800-841-4141.

Generator safety: Never run a portable generator indoors, in a garage or near open windows due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.