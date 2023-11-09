Nashville college student from NJ dies after being hit by stray bullet

A college student from New Jersey who was critically injured Tuesday in a shooting in Nashville has died, police in the Tennessee city announced on Twitter.

According to Metro-Nashville Police, 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig, who attended Belmont University in the city, was shot while walking on the track in Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park.

Jillian Ludwig attended Belmont University in Nashville. (Metro Nashville PD)

The gunfire came from public housing across the street.

Police said Shaquille Taylor, 29, was being charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering. Taylor was allegedly shooting at a car when a bullet hit Ludwig in the head as she walked on the track.

Police arrested 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor. (Metro Nashville PD)

Police are in discussion with the District Attorney's Office concerning modified charges against Taylor.