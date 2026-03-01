SEPTA to implement trolley cameras March 2, $51 fines begin April 1

The Brief Starting March 2, SEPTA trolleys on Lines T1–T5 and G1 will use automated cameras to catch vehicles blocking lanes or stopping zones. Drivers will receive warnings for 30 days, with $51 fines starting April 1. Hayden AI cameras, already on 152 SEPTA buses, will be installed on 30 trolleys in the coming weeks.



The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) announced in a press release issued Sunday that starting March 2, SEPTA trolleys on Lines T1 through T5 and the G1 route will use automated cameras to catch drivers who double park or block trolley lanes and stopping zones.

Drivers will receive warnings for 30 days, with $51 fines starting April 1.

PPA and SEPTA expand enforcement with new technology

What we know:

The new camera systems, provided by Hayden AI, are already used on 152 SEPTA buses and will now be installed on 30 trolleys in the coming weeks, according to the PPA. Trained PPA officers will review all violations before issuing warnings or citations.

The program—a partnership between SEPTA and the Philadelphia Parking Authority—is designed to improve safety, reduce delays and make transit more reliable for riders. Philadelphia is also the first city in the country to implement this enforcement approach on trolleys, according to the PPA.

"Illegally parked vehicles obstructing transit cause delays and slow service and create unnecessary dangers to riders and pedestrians," SEPTA General Manager Scott A. Sauer said in a statement. "We have already seen better performance and reliability on bus routes where cameras are in use, and we look forward to seeing the same on trolleys."

The initiative aims to enhance public safety and accessibility for all Philadelphians, PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer added in his statement.

"When vehicles obstruct trolley tracks or stopping zones, the impact is more than a minor inconvenience," he said. "A single illegally parked vehicle can disrupt service for thousands of riders and create unsafe boarding conditions that force passengers into moving traffic."

What they're saying:

Some trolley riders told FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney last week that the $51 fine is steep, but others believe it will deter drivers from blocking trolley lanes.

"If a trolley has honked its horn five times, and you're not outside, you might need to get that fine," Safiatou Righter said.

"I know me personally, I wouldn't want to spend $50 for no reason," Dylan Seay added. "I feel like it's a good deterrent."

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how long the program will last, or if it will be permanent.