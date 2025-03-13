Jimmy Rollins, Phillies' all-time hits leader, will be added to team's Wall of Fame

article

Former Phillies shortstop and current franchise hits leader Jimmy Rollins will be added to the Phillies Wall of Fame at Citizens Bank Park.

J-Roll, a former National League MVP and 2008 World Series champion, played 15 of his 17 MLB seasons with the Phillies.

Rollins is remembered as being a core member of exciting Phillies rosters in the late 2000s to early 2010s.

What we know:

Jimmy Rollins will be added to the Phillies Wall of Fame at Citizens Bank Park nearly a decade after he retired from baseball.

Rollins, a former National League MVP and 2008 World Series champion, spent 15 seasons with the Phillies from 2000-2014.

Rollins is second to Mike Schmidt for the franchise lead in games played, and is the Phillies' all-time hits leader.

His career resume also includes four Gold Glove Awards and three All-Star Game appearances.

What's next:

The Phillies will officially add Rollins to the Wall of Fame at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 1.