Joe Biden to hold Philadelphia rally May 18

Former Vice President Joe Biden is heading to Philadelphia.

The 2020 presidential candidate will hold a campaign rally at Eakins Oval at 1 p.m. on May 18, his campaign announced Wednesday.

The Philadelphia event will bookend Biden's Pittsburg rally, which kicked off his campaign at the end of April.

There, Biden accused President Donald Trump of abusing the powers of his office and ignoring everyone but his political base, arguing in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania that strengthening unions and promoting social and economic unity can restore Democrats to the White House.

"There's only one thing that stands in our way. It's our broken political system that's deliberately being undermined by our president to continue to abuse the power of the office," Biden said.

He called Trump "the only president who has decided not to represent the whole country. He has his base. We need a president who works for all Americans."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.