Jon Bon Jovi helps with renovation of Camden homeless shelter

A Camden-based homeless shelter celebrated its new renovation and expansion Thursday with special guest Jon Bon Jovi.

The musician has been supporting the shelter through his Soul Foundation since 2014. Thanks to the donations from him and others, Joseph House can now provide round the clock care for some of South Jersey's most vulnerable.

"I wanna thank all of you for helping to bring some hope and solutions to those who need it," he said Thursday. "Of course, there's much more work to do, but together I know we will continue to take hope to the next level and achieve the possible."

Joseph's House now has space to offer day services in addition to its existing overnight program. There's also an expanded dining room and storage space for guests.

