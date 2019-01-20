Jon Bon Jovi's New Jersey restaurant offers free meals to furloughed workers

A New Jersey-based nonprofit run by Jon Bon Jovi and his wife will offer free meals for furloughed federal workers on Monday.

JBJ Soul Kitchen, a community restaurant run by the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, and the Murphy Family Foundation, are teaming up for the initiative.

The restaurant's Red Bank location will be open from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. to provide meals for furloughed workers and their families.

Typically, the restaurant follows a "pay it forward model" in which paying guests cover the cost of those in need.

About 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed or working without pay since the shutdown started on Dec. 22, making the shutdown the longest in modern U.S. history.