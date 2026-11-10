SS United States to be sunk Wednesday, become world's largest artificial reef: How to watch

The Brief The SS United States will be sunk and become the world's largest artificial reef on Wednesday. The ship's sinking was originally planned for Thursday, but was moved up due to weather. The SS United States is best known for shattering the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage in 1952.



The sinking of the SS United States off the coast of Florida will happen a day earlier than was originally planned due to weather.

The historic ship will become the world's largest artificial reef after it was tugged down to the Florida panhandle in 2024.

SS United States sinking moved up

What we know:

The SS United States will meet its final resting place on the ocean floor off the coast of Okaloosa County, Florida on Wednesday.

The ship's sinking was originally planned for Thursday, but organizers moved it up one day due to "heavy winds and unsafe weather."

The SS United States, which sat along Delaware Avenue near the Walt Whitman Bridge, will become the world's largest artificial reef.

"While the weather may have changed our plans, it has given this historic occasion especially on a meaningful date," Okaloosa County Board Chairman Trey Goodwin said. "On Veterans Day, as we honor the men and women who served our nation, we also honor the legacy of the SS United States."

How to watch

What you can do:

You can livestream the sinking of the SS United States starting at 2 p.m. on the free FOX LOCAL app, on the FOX 29 YouTube page, or by using the live player above.

The largest artificial reef

The backstory:

The SS United States is perhaps best know for shattering the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage in 1952.

The ship was retired in 1969, and was docked in Philadelphia near the Walt Whitman Bridge until it was brought to Florida in 2024.