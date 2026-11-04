Philadelphia bike rally targeting Jewish businesses condemned; police prioritize safety

The Brief A bike rally targeting Jewish and Israeli-owned businesses in Philadelphia is planned for this weekend. Pennsylvania’s senators, the state attorney general, and local organizations have condemned the event, and Philadelphia police say they are prioritizing safety. A community food crawl is being organized to support the affected businesses.



A planned boycott and protest against Jewish and Israeli-owned businesses in Philadelphia has drawn condemnation from across the state, including Pennsylvania’s two senators and the state attorney general. Local business owners and organizations say they are concerned about potential outcomes as police confirm safety remains a top priority.

Community response to the planned protest and safety concerns

Local businesses are receiving backing both from within Philadelphia and outside the state. Yehuda Sichel, chef and owner of Huda in Rittenhouse, said he will keep his doors open despite the event.

"I would assume they have very strong hate toward me and my people to organize something like this," said Sichel.

A flyer circulating on social media promotes the rally, identifying several Jewish-owned businesses targeted in Philadelphia, including Huda. "Essentially a bike tour of Jewish slash Israeli owned businesses that support the state of Israel that are "zionists." They said on the flyer they want these businesses out. They want the zionists out and they want the businesses out of their town. To me that is right of out of the nazi playbook," said Sichel.

Condemnation, calls for solidarity and community actions

What we know:

The planned bike boycott is scheduled for the weekend, identified by Sichel as coinciding with the eve of Kristallnacht’s anniversary, an event marking anti-Jewish violence in Germany before the Holocaust. "Hundreds of people were killed in the streets every Jewish store, windows were smashed, synagogues were burned people were beaten in the streets. My grandfather was in Germany at the time. He saw it as a 10-year-old child. Luckily he survived. He came to this country," said Sichel.

Jewish organizations and leaders have publicly condemned the protest. The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia posted a message on its website, stating, "Let’s be clear: This is antisemitism. It is Jew-Hatred, plain and simple." The statement continued, "Marking businesses for removal from Philadelphia is an attempt to intimidate, marginalize and exclude members of the Jewish community from the economic and civic life of our city."

Sichel said, "We will not be terrorized." He confirmed he, along with other Jewish-owned businesses, plans to remain open on the day of the boycott. "We're not going anywhere. We're absolutely not going anywhere," said Sichel.

Timeline:

A flyer about the event began circulating on social media, identifying multiple businesses.

The boycott is planned for the weekend, coinciding with the eve of Kristallnacht’s anniversary.

Authorities say they are aware of and monitoring the situation.

What's next:

Philadelphia police say they are aware of the upcoming rally and are prioritizing the safety of everyone involved and the general public.

Meanwhile, a community food crawl is being organized to support the businesses named in the flyer and affected by the protest.

What we don't know:

It is unclear exactly what actions the cyclists plan to take during the rally as they ride by the listed businesses.