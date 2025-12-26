Expand / Collapse search
Kwanzaa kicks off in Philadelphia with unity celebration

By
Published  December 26, 2025 4:05pm EST
FOX 29 Philadelphia
How Philadelphia celebrates Kwanzaa's first day

The City of Philadelphia is alive with the spirit of Kwanzaa as celebrations begin with the lighting of the kinara.

The Brief

    • Kwanzaa celebrations kicked off with the lighting of the kinara at City Hall.
    • The African American Museum in Philadelphia offers free events throughout the week.
    • Each day of Kwanzaa focuses on a different principle, starting with unity.

PHILADELPHIA - The city is alive with the spirit of Kwanzaa as celebrations begin with the lighting of the kinara. 

Kwanzaa celebrations begin at City Hall 

What we know:

The Black National Anthem echoed through City Hall on Friday, marking the start of Kwanzaa with the annual lighting of the kinara. 

Councilmember Kendra Brooks emphasized the tradition's importance, saying, "Kwanzaa is a beautiful tradition which allows us to gather with our loved ones, find purpose in our creativity and unite around our collective work." 

Mama Maisha Sullivan Ongoza, a respected cultural figure in Philadelphia, lit the first candle on the kinara, symbolizing unity, or "umoja" in Swahili. 

She highlighted the significance of unity, stating, "Without unity without the people you can’t do anything else… you can’t accommodate much without unity." 

Celebrations at the African American Museum 

What they're saying:

Damon McCool, program director for the African American Museum in Philadelphia, shared that the museum is hosting a series of free, family-friendly events throughout the week. 

"It’s free… family friendly and open to the public. It will include things like lighting of the kinara, live music, live drumming," said McCool. 

The museum's events include a culinary exploration of Kwanzaa by Chef Kurt Evans on Saturday, an open mic night on Sunday, and a Kwanzaa bazaar featuring Black-owned businesses on Monday. 

