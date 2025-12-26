Kwanzaa kicks off in Philadelphia with unity celebration

The Brief Kwanzaa celebrations kicked off with the lighting of the kinara at City Hall. The African American Museum in Philadelphia offers free events throughout the week. Each day of Kwanzaa focuses on a different principle, starting with unity.



What we know:

The Black National Anthem echoed through City Hall on Friday, marking the start of Kwanzaa with the annual lighting of the kinara.

Councilmember Kendra Brooks emphasized the tradition's importance, saying, "Kwanzaa is a beautiful tradition which allows us to gather with our loved ones, find purpose in our creativity and unite around our collective work."

Mama Maisha Sullivan Ongoza, a respected cultural figure in Philadelphia, lit the first candle on the kinara, symbolizing unity, or "umoja" in Swahili.

She highlighted the significance of unity, stating, "Without unity without the people you can’t do anything else… you can’t accommodate much without unity."

Celebrations at the African American Museum

What they're saying:

Damon McCool, program director for the African American Museum in Philadelphia, shared that the museum is hosting a series of free, family-friendly events throughout the week.

"It’s free… family friendly and open to the public. It will include things like lighting of the kinara, live music, live drumming," said McCool.

The museum's events include a culinary exploration of Kwanzaa by Chef Kurt Evans on Saturday, an open mic night on Sunday, and a Kwanzaa bazaar featuring Black-owned businesses on Monday.