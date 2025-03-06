Kylie Kelce reveals possible baby name for fourth daughter: 'It's bada--'

The Brief Kylie Kelce is revealing a potential name for her fourth daughter with Jason Kelce. The name is inspired by one of her favorite movies, "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days." She made the revelation on her podcast.



When it comes to choosing a name for her newest baby, Kylie Kelce may take some inspiration from one of her favorite movies.

What we know:

The pregnant mom-of-three teased a name idea for her fourth daughter with Eagles legend Jason Kelce during Thursday's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast with Oscar-nominated actress Kate Hudson.

Kylie revealed that she had thought about naming her baby girl Andie Anderson after Hudson's character in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

She said the 2003 romantic comedy was "one of my favorite movies of all time, but absolutely my favorite rom-com. We've even considered Andie as a name for our fourth girl."

Hudson responded by saying that "Andie would be so cute."

Talking a bit more about her inspiration, Kylie said she met another mom who had also named her daughter after Andie Anderson.

"They said that they named their daughter Anderson, as in Andie Anderson, and called her Andie. "It's so bada--," Kylie said.

Dig deeper:

Kylie and Jason already have three daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennet.

On her podcast, Kylie said she and Jason agree that the name Andie would "fit in" with their other daughters' names, and "would be so cool."

The backstory:

The Kelces announced their fourth pregnancy back in November with an Instragram post showing little Bennett in tears, while eldest Wyatt is seen covering her ears, with a surprised look on her face. Only the middle child, Elloitte, managed a smile.