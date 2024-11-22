Jason and Kylie Kelce announce they are pregnant with fourth daughter

Thank heaven for little girls! The Kelce household is growing, preparing to add a baby sister to their lineup.

Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, made the announcement on her Instagram page, posting an adorable photo of the three sisters’ reaction to a fourth sister, adding, "…we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister."

The photo showed little Bennett in tears, while eldest Wyatt is seen covering her ears, with a surprised look on her face. Only middle child, Elloitte, managed a smile. Each of the girls were dressed in very cute, pink sweaters, adorned with flowers and "Big Sister" in white stitching.

No other info was shared, including a due date. This will be the fourth child and daughter for Jason and Kylie.

We wish them nothing but good tidings and joy as they prepare for their new baby!