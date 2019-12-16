L.A. County Health officials confirm possible measles exposures at LAX

Los Angeles County health officials said Monday they have confirmed three cases of measles in non-residents who passed through Los Angeles International Airport, possibly exposing other people.

According to the Department of Public Health, the patients were in Terminals 4 and 5 of the airport last Wednesday, Dec. 11, with the potential exposure times from 6:50 a.m. to noon.

Health officials stressed there is no longer any lingering risk of measles exposure relating to those three patients at the airport terminals. But they noted anyone who may have been exposed could develop symptoms as long as 21 days following exposure.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed was urged to check their immunization and medical records. Anyone who develops symptoms should contact a health care professional.

There have been 20 confirmed cases of measles this year among residents in the area covered by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.