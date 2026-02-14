Man shot and killed after altercation outside Philadelphia bar on 54th Street
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after a shooting outside a bar on 54th Street in Philadelphia early this morning.
What we know:
Police say the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at 54th and Wyalusing in West Philadelphia.
Investigators say the victim was involved in an altercation after leaving 54th Street Sports Bar and Lounge when shots were fired.
The man was struck multiple times.
He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Authorities say no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Police also report that no weapons have been recovered.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the victim’s identity.
It is unclear what led to the altercation or whether the suspect has been identified.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to determine what led to the shooting and identify those responsible.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by Philadelphia Police.