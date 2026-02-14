Man shot and killed after altercation outside Philadelphia bar on 54th Street

article

The Brief A man was shot multiple times after an altercation outside a West Philadelphia bar just after 2 a.m. The shooting happened at 54th and Wyalusing outside 54th Street Sports Bar and Lounge. He later died at the hospital; no arrests have been made.



A man is dead after a shooting outside a bar on 54th Street in Philadelphia early this morning.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at 54th and Wyalusing in West Philadelphia.

Investigators say the victim was involved in an altercation after leaving 54th Street Sports Bar and Lounge when shots were fired.

The man was struck multiple times.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Authorities say no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Police also report that no weapons have been recovered.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the victim’s identity.

It is unclear what led to the altercation or whether the suspect has been identified.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to determine what led to the shooting and identify those responsible.