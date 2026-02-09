Water main break at SEPTA's Jefferson Station floods entrance in Center City

The Brief A water main break at 12th and Filbert sent water into SEPTA’s Jefferson Station on Monday evening. Some station entrances were closed and riders were rerouted, but SEPTA says train service was not affected. Riders described the situation as inconvenient but manageable, with some expressing frustration over ongoing winter issues.



Water poured into Jefferson Station on Monday evening after a water main broke at 12th and Filbert, forcing SEPTA to close some entrances and reroute riders, though train service continued as normal.

Cleanup and rider response at Jefferson Station

What we know:

Crews worked to push water out of the station after flooding affected part of the area, according to SEPTA.

Police blocked off the flooded section and directed riders to use a different entrance.

What they're saying:

"All the trains are now boarding on the A section of Jefferson Station, so it just means that whole section is shut off and you gotta go around," said Jude Martin, a SEPTA rider.

Martin said he found out about the closure by checking SEPTA’s app, adding, "Anytime I leave work I'm like let me see if I need to go to the train or get a bus." He also said, "Cause I ride SEPTA. You gotta always check the app to make sure your train is gonna show up, to make sure nothing crazy is going on."

SEPTA says the entrance closures are temporary, and signs were posted to direct riders.

Cellphone video showed water coming down from the level above.

Impact on commuters and ongoing winter challenges

Local perspective:

Some riders said the water main break was not a major inconvenience, but others were frustrated by the disruption. Erin Vaughn, who was traveling home with her three children, said, "Everything about SEPTA is a big inconvenience. Snow uh expect two hours delays." Vaughn added, "I'm so over winter."

Since a major snowstorm two weeks ago, the city has seen an increase in water main breaks, according to SEPTA.

The closures meant some riders had to regroup and find alternate ways into the station, but most were able to continue their commute with only minor delays.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long repairs will take or if additional closures will be needed at Jefferson Station.

What you can do:

SEPTA riders should visit the transit authority's website for updates.