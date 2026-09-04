Labor Day Weekend forecast: Sunny, pleasant holiday weekend ahead for Philadelphia area

The Brief A sunny and warm stretch is ahead for Philly over the Labor Day Weekend. A slim chance of isolated thunderstorms remains possible on Friday. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the 80s with moderate to low humidity.



A picture-perfect Labor Day Weekend is on tap for the Philadelphia area as the region celebrates the (unofficial) end of summer.

Sunny stretch

What we know:

Friday will kick-off a stretch of sunny and warm days that forecasters say will last into next week.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the 80s with some lingering humidity that may make it feel warmer.

Ditto for Saturday, when forecasters expect cooler temperatures to barely crack the 80 degrees.

Humidity will take a noticeable step back on Sunday when temperatures only reach a high of 78.

The pleasant weather pattern will continue on Labor Day as temperatures return to the 80s.

Chance of storms on Friday

Local perspective:

While forecasters expect sunny and warm conditions to dominate the day on Friday, the recent unsettled weather pattern means a pop-up storm can't be ruled out.

By now we know the drill: Isolated thunderstorms could materialize in the afternoon and evening, bringing brief bouts of heavy rain and potentially damaging winds.

The National Weather Service says the Delmarva area has a much more likely chance of seeing severe storms on Friday, while the Philadelphia area may see tiny pockets of storms, if any.