Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Chester County, Delaware, South Jersey

The Brief Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect south and west of Philadelphia, according to FOX 29 Meteorologist Scott Williams. The strongest storms are expected to remain south and west, with a severe thunderstorm watch until about 2:00 a.m. for Chester County, Delaware and parts of South Jersey. Temperatures are warmer than average, with Philadelphia reaching 74 degrees overnight and highs in the 80s and 90s expected over the next several days.



Severe thunderstorm watches have been posted south and west of Philadelphia, with storms likely to impact Chester County, all of Delaware and extreme South Jersey, according to FOX 29 Meteorologist Scott Williams.

Severe weather risk shifts south and west Thursday night

Severe storms are possible in some areas, with the greatest risk for severe weather south and west of the city, especially from Wilmington and points south and west.

What we know:

The latest forecast trends show most severe weather will likely stay to the south and west of Philadelphia.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until about 2:00 a.m. and temperatures overnight will be in the upper 60s to low and mid-70s.

What to expect heading into Labor Day weekend

The forecast looks good for the shore for Labor Day weekend, with Saturday expected at 78 degrees, and the mid-70s for Sunday into Monday.

By the numbers:

The forecast overnight temperature in Philadelphia is 74 degrees, almost 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s north and west, upper 80s in South Jersey and Delaware, with low humidity for the weekend.

What we don't know:

It is not yet confirmed whether additional areas may be added to the thunderstorm watch overnight, or if any warnings will be issued for Philadelphia itself. Updates are expected as new information comes in.