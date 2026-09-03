2 suspects in 2025 Newark church crash turn themselves in, face multiple charges

The Brief Newark Police arrested two Philadelphia men after a yearlong search in connection with a 2025 crash into a church. Both suspects surrendered separately in August and now face multiple charges. The investigation is ongoing, and Newark Police are asking for tips.



Two men from Philadelphia surrendered to Newark Police in August following a January 13, 2025, vehicle crash into a church, according to investigators. Both suspects were hospitalized after the incident but left before warrants could be issued, police say.

Detectives said the suspects left the hospital before police could arrest them, leading to a lengthy search across Philadelphia and nearby areas. Newark Police said both men eventually turned themselves in after nearly a year and a half of searching.

What we know:

Brandon Mayes, 22, and Kasim Coleman, 25, both of Philadelphia, surrendered to police separately on August 18 and August 31. Mayes faces multiple charges including attempted theft of a vehicle, conspiracy and several counts of criminal mischief, police said. He was released on $3,703 unsecured bail after arraignment.

Coleman faces similar charges, but also assault and reckless endangerment stemming from the incident, according to officials. He was held in default of $50,004 cash bail.

Mayes (Left), Coleman (Right)

Both men’s arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation into the January 13, 2025, crash into a Newark church.

Timeline:

Police say the incident happened on January 13, 2025, resulting in a vehicle crashing into a church and both suspects being hospitalized. Investigators later obtained warrants, but the suspects left the hospital before detectives could act.

Searches tracked the men into Philadelphia and neighboring communities. Mayes surrendered on August 18 and Coleman on August 31, police said.

Legal aftermath and ongoing investigation

Mayes and Coleman were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2, with differing bail outcomes. Newark Police continue to seek more information and encourage tips from the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective James Skinner at (302) 366-7100 ext. 3135 or via email at jskinner@newark.de.us.

Additional tip methods and information on potential rewards are available on the Newark Police Department’s tips page.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on injuries from the crash or the extent of the church damage. It is unclear if others may have been involved or if further charges could be filed. The investigation remains open and ongoing.