Larry Christenson, former Phillies pitcher, dies unexpectedly during family fishing trip

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The Brief Former Phillies pitcher Larry Christenson has died at 72. Christenson died while on a fishing trip with family and friends in Washington state. The right-hander spent his entire 11-year MLB career with the Phillies, and was a member of the 1980 World Series championship team.



Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Larry Christenson died Friday, the team announced. He was 72.

Larry Christenson dies

What we know:

Christenson died unexpectedly Friday morning, according to the Phillies organization, while on a fishing trip with family and friends in his home state of Washington.

The backstory:

Christenson spent his entire 11-year MLB career in Philadelphia after he was drafted by the Phillies in the third round of the 1972 MLB Draft.

The right-hander was a member of the Phillies' World Series championship team in 1980, and won the National League pennant with the club in his final season in 1983.

Christenson is also tied with Rick Wise for the franchise record of home runs by a pitcher with 11. His most memorable was a grand slam against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 27, 1977 — a win that clinched the National League East for the Phillies.

Phillies remember "LC"

What they're saying:

Phillies great Mike Schmidt said Christenson was "very special, the guy that kept in touch with all of us."

"He always had a smile on his face, he never forgot a moment he spent with you," Schmidt said. "His passing will leave a hole in all of our hearts. May he rest in peace."

"My heart is heavy today," said former Phillies shortstop Larry Bowa. "LC was a tremendous teammate, an outstanding pitcher and a true friend. Win or lose, he was always the life of the clubhouse. He loved the game and enjoyed every minute of his big league career. He will be deeply missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."