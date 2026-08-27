Montgomery County elementary school teacher charged with producing child sexual abuse material

The Brief Eric Sanville of Norwood was arrested on Aug. 27. Sanville has been charged with manufacturing and attempting to manufacture child sexual abuse materials. Sanville is an elementary school teacher with the North Penn School District.



A Montgomery County elementary school teacher was arrested on Thursday and is facing child pornography charges.

What we know:

Officials announced the arrest of 39-year-old Eric Sanville from Norwood on Thursday. Sanville is a teacher at Gwynedd Square Elementary School in Lansdale, according to the district. The staff directory on the school's website lists him as a special education teacher.

Sanville has been charged with manufacturing and attempting to manufacture child sexual abuse materials.

The charges allege that Sanville used a "messaging app" to convince two eight-year-old girls to "engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of those acts."

What they're saying:

The North Penn School District responded to news of Sanville's arrest on Thursday, saying that once the district was made aware of the charges, Sanville was placed on leave and has been barred from district property and contact with students.

School district officials said Thursday that, according to investigators, "there is no evidence to suggest that any students in the North Penn School District or the surrounding area were involved."

"We recognize that news of this nature is deeply concerning to our families, staff, and community," the district said in its statement. "The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. North Penn School District is cooperating fully with law enforcement and will continue to review any information provided to us. Because this is an active law enforcement matter, we cannot provide any further information."