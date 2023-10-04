Expand / Collapse search

'LFG!' Charlie Manuel cheers on Phillies from hospital as he recovers from stroke

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia Phillies
PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 26: Hitting coach Charlie Manuel #41 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on August 26, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Charlie Manuel won't let anything stop him from rooting on his Fightin' Phils!

The former manager tweeted a photo of himself watching Tuesday night's Wild Card game as he continues recovering from a stroke he suffered last month.

"Not where I hoped to be, but I’m with our fans, our team, our city in my heart. LFG," Manuel said.

His beloved team responded with a "We love you, Charlie!" tweet before claiming victory in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Marlins. Game 2 kicks off Wednesday night, and could the Phils to the next round.