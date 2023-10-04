'LFG!' Charlie Manuel cheers on Phillies from hospital as he recovers from stroke

article

Charlie Manuel won't let anything stop him from rooting on his Fightin' Phils!

The former manager tweeted a photo of himself watching Tuesday night's Wild Card game as he continues recovering from a stroke he suffered last month.

"Not where I hoped to be, but I’m with our fans, our team, our city in my heart. LFG," Manuel said.

Featured article

His beloved team responded with a "We love you, Charlie!" tweet before claiming victory in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Marlins. Game 2 kicks off Wednesday night, and could the Phils to the next round.