Lizzo sends Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania emergency staff lunch to say thank you

article

Lizzo sent a surprise lunch to the emergency room staff at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania as a way to say thank you for their hard work and bravery in the fight against COVID-19.

In a video of Twitter shared by the hospital, the singer had a very special message for the staff on the front lines.

"Shout out to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Thank you so much. I just wanted to tell you personally thank you for all that you're doing during this pandemic," she said. "You're keeping us safe. You're keeping us healthy. You're on the front lines. You're fighting for us. You're loving for us. You're healing for us. It does not go unnoticed. We are all out here praying for y'all, thinking of you every single day. The least I could do is send y'all some lunch. I hope you enjoy your food and I hope it puts a smile on your face. I hope you have a great, great, great day because I love you."

FOX News reports Lizzo, 31, sent dozens of hospital workers around the country lunch on National Doctor's Day on March 30.

To date, Philadelphia County has 2,100 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths have been reported.

Advertisement

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP