Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Somerset County
5
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Monroe County, Warren County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Philadelphia County, Eastern Montgomery County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Upper Bucks County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Western Chester County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Camden County, Ocean County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Salem County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, New Castle County

New Jersey declares state of emergency over in anticipation of weekend snow storm, ice

By
Published  December 26, 2025 2:18pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Weather Authority: How much snow will Philly see?

FOX 29's Drew Anderson breaks down projected snow totals for eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey over the holiday weekend.

The Brief

    • A winter storm moving into the Northeast this weekend could dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of New Jersey.
    • New Jersey Lieutenant Gov. Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency across the state Friday because of the expected travel impacts of the storm.
    • Officials are warning people to stay off the road until later Saturday, if they can avoid it.

TRENTON, N.J. - As the northeast braces for the biggest storm of the season this weekend, the state of New Jersey has declared a state of emergency.

New Jersey state of emergency

What we know:

New Jersey Lieutenant Gov. Tahesha Way announced the state of Emergency Friday afternoon.

"Due to the severe snowstorm, with the potential of icy and slippery conditions, I have declared a State of Emergency across the state beginning this afternoon," Way said on social media.

New Jersey snow forecast

Why you should care:

The storm is expected to hit New Jersey Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday morning. The snow is starting from the west and moving east.

The National Weather Service has winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings for nearly every county across the state of New Jersey. Forecasters predict parts of south Jersey will see anywhere from one to three inches of snow, while the northernmost parts of the state could see as much as eight inches of snow or more.

Along with the snow, the storm is expected to bring potential for ice across the region. Some areas may see precipitation shift from snow to freezing rain, according to the NWS. Accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch of ice are possible in parts of New Jersey.

While AAA predicts this weekend will be a big travel weekend after the Christmas holiday, officials are warning against traveling until later Saturday if you can avoid it.

The Source: Information in this story is from New Jersey Lieutenant Gov. Tahesha Way, the National Weather Service, AAA and previous FOX 29 reports.

Winter WeatherNew Jersey