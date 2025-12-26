Expand / Collapse search
2 injured in Upper Darby shooting: police

By
Published  December 26, 2025 3:28pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Upper Darby Police responded to a shooting on Copley Road. 
    • A female and male were found with gunshot wounds. 
    • Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community. 

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting on Copley Road that left two people injured. 

What we know:

Upper Darby Police found a female and male with gunshot wounds on the 200 block of Copley Road earlier today. 

Authorities have confirmed that this was an isolated incident. 

Detectives are actively investigating the situation and will provide updates as they become available. 

Police have assured the public that there is no current threat to the community. 

What we don't know:

Details about the circumstances leading to the shooting and the identities of the individuals involved have not been released. 

The Source: Information from the Upper Darby Police Department.

