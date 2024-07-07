Lucky ducks! Nearly a dozen ducklings rescued from storm drain in South Jersey

One adorable brood is back where they belong thanks to some local firefighters!

Eleven ducklings were rescued from a storm drain behind a Pep Boy's in Cinnaminson Sunday morning.

"Not every call is quacked up to be something too intense," Cinnaminson Fire Department said.

All the baby ducks were reunited with their mother after being safely removed from the drain.

The rescue crew even got some pretzels from Mart Pretzel as a reward for their hardwork!